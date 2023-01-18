Mutual Aid Monday organizers hit the streets to help houseless ahead of winter storm

As the snow starts falling on the streets of Denver, so too, do organizers like Jess Wiederholt.

"We try to get them there at that stage when panicked, so we can supply them with the supplies that they need for the night," said Wiederholt.

On Tuesday, Mutual Aid Monday organizers like Wiederholt and her colleagues met at 20th Street and Stout Street to start serving up chili and give out heaters, blankets and propane tanks. Mutual Aid Monday focuses on helping unhoused folks who aren't able to get to access shelters.

"Some can't access them or they have trauma from shelters, and so they prefer to hunker down in their tents," she said.

21-year-old Destiny has been homeless since 2019. She hunkered down with her brother and sister. For them, their goal is simply to stay warm throughout the night. Destiny did not provide her last name.

"There have been a lot of deaths out here because of how cold it is, you just have to make sure you have enough supplies to stay warm," she told CBS News Colorado.

Douglas Kiker is from Alabama.

"It's a lot harder in Colorado because of the weather, and some of the people here aren't so friendly," he said.

Despite his situation, Kiker's heart continues to sing joy.

"I think it might be something to do with the lord. I love people man. I try to make people's days better," Kiker said. "It's not easy, it's really not easy."

On cold night's like this, it's about community helping community, as the city braces for another winter storm.

"We need to do all we can to check on our most vulnerable neighbors and come out here and support," Wiederholt said.

Mutual Aid Monday is able to give out these supplies to the unhoused because of community donations. For information on how to help visit: https://mutualaidmonday.wixsite.com/mutual-aid-monday