Murder trial underway for Michael Close, accused of shooting, killing Isabella Thallas
The murder trial is underway for Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas.
The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle, that didn't belong to him, opened fire.
Closing is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
