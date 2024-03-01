Suspect wanted in previous murder killed in gunfight with two Colorado deputies

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office says a man is dead following a shooting involving two deputies that started as a motorist assist late Thursday night on Kipling Street near Interstate 70.

One of the deputies noticed a vehicle that was disabled in the left lane of northbound Kipling Street just south of the interstate around 11:15 p.m. and went to assist the motorist, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

When they realized the license plate had long since expired, they called for backup.

After two deputies arrived for backup, a man and woman had gotten out of the car, walking around and ignoring commands to get back into the vehicle.

That's when the man fired at deputies, the sheriff's office said. The deputies fired back, striking the man several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

Courtesy / Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The man has not yet been publicly identified, but the sheriff's office said once investigators identified the man, they realized he was the suspect in a previous case and had an arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

CBS News Colorado reached out for more information regarding the identity of the man killed.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office is now investigating the shooting.