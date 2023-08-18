Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a Pagosa Springs man who went missing in October 2021. Glen Canyon Lee Hunt was taken into custody in Kit Carson County Friday morning for second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance and death of Michael Kroll.

Glen Canyon Lee Hunt CBI

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021 and his remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022.

Hunt, 60, formerly of Archuleta was identified through a joint investigation by Pagosa Springs Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.