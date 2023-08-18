Watch CBS News
Local News

Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 years after Pagosa Springs man goes missing

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a Pagosa Springs man who went missing in October 2021. Glen Canyon Lee Hunt was taken into custody in Kit Carson County Friday morning for second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance and death of Michael Kroll. 

glen-canyon-lee-hunt-mug-cbi.jpg
  Glen Canyon Lee Hunt  CBI

Kroll was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on Oct. 19, 2021 and his remains were located in a remote area of La Plata County on Sept. 25, 2022. 

Hunt, 60, formerly of Archuleta was identified through a joint investigation by Pagosa Springs Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond. 

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.