Fugitive accused of killing his brother in Texas arrested in Colorado

A murder suspect out of Houston, accused of killing his own brother in Houston, was arrested by a law enforcement task force in Colorado on Friday.

Cory Kellett, 29, was arrested in Louisville after the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force said they suspected he fled to Boulder County or the Denver metro area. He's wanted by the Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas on felony arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Marshals deputies and Louisville police officers arrest Cory Kellett in Louisville on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Marshals Service

Those charges stem from a deadly stabbing in Houston about a month ago in Houston where Kellett's younger brother Robert Payne Stewart was found dead. Kellett was identified by investigators as the suspect in that killing.

News outlets in the Houston area report that Kellett was out on bond on several apparently unrelated arrests and grew angry at his brother when his brother threw him out of the house.

Louisville police officers, Marshals deputies and other agents and officers located Kellett near Main Street and Walnut Street in downtown Louisville and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition to Texas.