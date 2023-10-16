Alex Murdaugh estate, Moselle, is back on the market for $1.95 million

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh The Trial of Alex Murdaugh 41:32

Moselle, the South Carolina estate that was home to the Murdaugh family prior to attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder of his wife and son, is back on the market, with the 4-bedroom home listed for $1.95 million.

The listing is a carve-out of the Murdaugh's larger estate, which sold for $3.9 million earlier this year and included 1,700 acres. But the new offer only includes 21 acres and the primary Murdaugh residence, the Moselle Estate House, which the listing says could serve as a "a family residence or compound" or allow new buyers to engage in "equestrian pursuits, [a] hobby farm, or just a weekend retreat destination."

The kennels, where Alex Murdaugh, once a prominent lawyer in South Carolina, killed his wife and younger son, aren't included in the new sale, according to listing agent Crosby Land Company.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul at the rural estate, which was purchased earlier this year by James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley, according to a land deed. The proceeds of that initial sale went to the Murdaugh family's surviving son, Buster, and victims of a 2019 boat crash involving Paul, reported the Greenville News, citing a settlement approved in January by a South Carolina judge.

"The Moselle Estate House listing consists of the 5,275 square-foot estate house and 21 acres of land," Crosby Land Company said in a Monday statement sent to CBS MoneyWatch. "Beyond the stately brick columns at the property's entrance awaits a long, impressive oak-lined driveway leading to a quintessential southern vision of the classic and traditionally styled home with stunning high-end features such as pine flooring and sportsman's room."

The Moselle estate, custom-built in 2011, includes top-of-the-line appliances, a billiards room and custom gun cabinets, according to the listing.

All potential buyers must be pre-approved for purchase before visiting the home for a showing, Crosby Land Company said.