Mural depicting important Coloradans is a hidden gem

Denver Arts & Venues curates more than 80 public art spaces throughout the city. Among them is a mural called "Colorado Panorama: A People's History." The mural spans 2-and-a-half blocks along the east side of the Colorado Convention Center. It's made from 300,000 computer-generated porcelain tiles. The mural depicts 169 figures with connections to Colorado, including athletes, politicians, African and Native American leaders, farmers, activists, cattle rustlers, and rebels of society across multiple generations.

"I like the breadth of the individuals that it covers. We have local people, and you know some of the names, like Evans, the Byer-Evans House, that was Ann Evans who was highly influential in the cultural, what is now the cultural scene of Denver," said Jenn McIntire, a volunteer with Denver Arts & Venues.

McIntire gives periodic tours of the "Colorado Panorama: A People's History." She walks through the lives of some of the people who are recognizable in the mural, like Nikola Tesla, Molly Brown, and Buffalo Bill Cody. She also points out people who you might not recognize but have probably heard of, like Emily Griffith and Ann Evans. Total there are 84 men and 84 women included in the art.

LINK: Denver Arts & Venues