Several suspects in custody following gunfire outside University of Colorado dorms

University of Colorado-Boulder police officers took multiple people into custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a campus dorm as officers were breaking up a large party before dawn Saturday.

The incident resulted in a shelter-in-place warning that was lifted about an hour after the incident.

CUPD stated in a press release that its officers responded at 3 a.m. to a noise complaint at Weber Hall in the Williams Village neighborhood. "Will Vill," as the area is called, is located near the Baseline Road interchange on the Denver-Boulder Turnpike (State Highway 36) and is detached from the main campus. It is a collection of multi-story dormitories, a dining hall and recreation facilities.

An undated file photo of the Bear Creek Apartments and Williams Village dorms at University of Colorado-Boulder. iStock/Getty Images Plus

Weber Hall houses non-first year undergraduate students and transfer students, according to the university.

The shelter-in-place was ordered at 4:24 a.m. CUPD stated there was no threat to the safety of people on the campus after it was lifted.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

A CUPD spokesman, Steve Hurlbert, said the department has more than suspects in custody, but he did not give a specific number. Detectives are still investigating the incident as of mid-afternoon. No charges have been filed or citations issued yet, and the suspects have not been released, Hurlbert said.