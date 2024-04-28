Several suspects in custody following gunfire outside University of Colorado dorms
University of Colorado-Boulder police officers took multiple people into custody after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a campus dorm as officers were breaking up a large party before dawn Saturday.
The incident resulted in a shelter-in-place warning that was lifted about an hour after the incident.
CUPD stated in a press release that its officers responded at 3 a.m. to a noise complaint at Weber Hall in the Williams Village neighborhood. "Will Vill," as the area is called, is located near the Baseline Road interchange on the Denver-Boulder Turnpike (State Highway 36) and is detached from the main campus. It is a collection of multi-story dormitories, a dining hall and recreation facilities.
Weber Hall houses non-first year undergraduate students and transfer students, according to the university.
The shelter-in-place was ordered at 4:24 a.m. CUPD stated there was no threat to the safety of people on the campus after it was lifted.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
A CUPD spokesman, Steve Hurlbert, said the department has more than suspects in custody, but he did not give a specific number. Detectives are still investigating the incident as of mid-afternoon. No charges have been filed or citations issued yet, and the suspects have not been released, Hurlbert said.