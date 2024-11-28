6 injured in 2-vehicle crash at 120th Avenue north of Denver

South Adams Fire Rescue urged drivers to avoid the area of 120th Avenue and Potomac on Thanksgiving afternoon and evening after a two-vehicle crash left six people injured. The crash forced law enforcement to close the road during the crash investigation and cleanup.

South Adams Fire Rescue investigated a crash at 120th Avenue and Potomac. CBS

Several first responders were on the scene of the crash that involved a Jeep and Ford Escape. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Jeep was traveling on Potomac and disregarded a traffic control device entering the intersection. That's when the Jeep's front end struck the side of the Ford.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the Jeep and rushed to the hospital for potential critical injuries. The driver, passenger and two children in the Ford were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A 2-vehicle crash at 120th and Potomac closed down that intersection. CBS

120th Avenue was shut down in both directions in that area during the crash investigation and cleanup.

Additional Information from the Colorado State Patrol:

The crash is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. If you witnessed the crash or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501