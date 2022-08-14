Mudslides strand 15 people and eight vehicles near Telluride

Heavy rain from monsoon storms caused several mudslides in southwest Colorado on Saturday, one of which stranded more than a dozen people. The slide was near the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, which is near Telluride.

Eight vehicles and 15 people were left stranded as a result, but four of the cars were able to turn around near "the stairs" and drive back down. The other four vehicles will remain on Bridal Veil Road until it is safe to retrieve them.

Heavy rain from monsoon storms caused a mudslide in southwest Colorado on Saturday that stranded more than a dozen people. San Migeul Sheriff

The rescue involved deputies from the San Miguel Sheriff's office, local search and rescue teams as well as seven aircraft. The stranded people were guided down to awaiting UTV's and patrol cars. There were no reports of injuries.

Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road will remain closed until at least Tuesday but that depends on how fast county crews can clear the road. With more rain in the forecast there could be additional rock and mudslides over the next few days.