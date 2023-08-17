Mudslide closes I-70 in both directions from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero

A mudslide closed I-70 in both directions from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero on Wednesday evening.

This is the same stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon that experienced massive mudslides after torrential downpours in the summer of 2021. Those mudslides ended up throwing around 206,000 tons of debris into the river and road. I-70 was closed to traffic for weeks during the cleanup.

CBS

The mudslides happened a year after the Grizzly Creek Fire, a wildfire that burned 32,631 acres in Glenwood Canyon.