Mudslide closes Colorado mountain highway indefinitely

Both directions of traffic on State Highway 82 near Carbondale were closed Sunday morning due to a mudslide.

The slide was caused by a broken irrigation line, according to a Cardondale Fire District's social media post. The mud traveled about 300 feet downhill near the highway's intersection with Catherine Store Road and Garfield County Road 100, located approximately mid-way between Carbondale and El Jebel.

A passenger vehicle sits in the debris field of a mudslide east of Carbondale which forced the closure of Colorado Highway 82 on Sunday morning. The minivan appears to have mud and dirt up to its axles. There are no reports of injuries and no estimated time of re-opening the highway. Carbondale Fire District/X

The slide has covered all lanes of traffic. One photo from the fire department's post shows a passenger vehicle, most likely a minivan, stalled in the middle of the slide's debris field.

There are no reports of injuries.

Carbondale Fire District/X

Traffic is being diverted around the closure through downtown Carbondale along County Road 100, Main Street and County Road 106.

There is no estimated time for re-opening the roadway.