Future Leaders winner sees science in video production

The newest Future Leaders winner is Reece Nelson, a senior at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch. He's really made a name for himself in the field of video production.

"I've really been behind a camera as long as I can remember," Nelson told CBS News Colorado's Lauren Whitney.

Nelson still spends a good bit of time behind a camera, so much so, he started his own LLC called Element 92.

"I started my company almost two years ago, and I've specialized in a lot of sports centered content," he explained

He started by making videos for his school's sports teams and broadcasting live games. Then, he got the chance to capture the elaborate wishes that Mountain Vista High School grants for children from Make-A-Wish. Now his company produces video profiles of the recipients and their wishes.

"I really enjoy capturing experiences, not only for myself, but for other people," Nelson said.

"Tell us what you love about making these production videos," Whitney asked.

"I think through film you can offer a perspective that people in the moment don't often see," he responded.

Reece sees the science in video production and is inspired by all the technology.

"I just like every aspect of film and videography and broadcast because I could literally geek out on literally everything between fiber optic cables… SMPTE fibers and remote broadcast uplinks. I could talk for days bout digital transfers of files," he said.

He's also excelled in the classroom, taking as many AP and colleges classes as he could.

"Through ACC, I was able to take a lot of engineering classes," Nelson said.

Those classes led Nelson to get certifications in mechanical drafting, additive manufacturing and drone piloting.

"It gave me that certification which makes me a competitive employee," he said.

Reece has developed the skills to be competitive in whatever he wants to do. Right now, he's working to grow his company while he decides about college.

