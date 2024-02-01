Motive remains a mystery months after Colorado man found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park with guns, explosives

The motive behind why a 20-year-old Colorado man who was found dead last fall at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park may never be known. The investigation into why Diego Barajas-Medina illegally entered the park with two guns, and ammunition, along with real and fake explosives was updated by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The body of Barajas-Medina was discovered on Oct. 28, 2023, in the women's restroom just before the opening of the park. He had taken his own life and wrote on the restroom walls, "I'm not a killer, I just wanted to get in the cave."

Diego Barajas Medina, who police say killed himself at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, is pictured in his senior year high school yearbook photo in 2021. Sopris Sun

Barajas-Medina was wearing black tactical clothing with patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement and body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet when he broke into the park. He had a semi-automatic rifle as well as a semi-automatic handgun with multiple loaded magazines for each weapon and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Detectives determined that he acquired all of his weapons, ammunition and tactical equipment legally. They were ordered from the internet. That includes the two semi-automatic guns that have been determined to be "ghost guns," which are "unregulated, unserialized and untraceable firearms that anyone can buy and build without a background check."

He also had multiple IEDs or improvised explosive devices on or near him. Similar devices were found in a vehicle on the premises which was determined to be the vehicle he used to drive to the park. Investigators said some of the IEDs were decoys but each had to be considered live and active until properly neutralized.

Garfield County

Investigators determined that Barajas-Medina had no prior engagements with law enforcement, there was no reason to believe he was a threat to others and that he had no contact with mental health services. Barajas-Medina graduated from Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale in 2021. He lived with his mother and brother and was described by friends and family as a "bit of a loner."

A search of his phone and computer revealed he visited several sites that referenced mass shootings. Toxicology reports showed no traces of alcohol or other illegal drugs in his system.

Because of the IEDs, the Grand Junction Bomb Squad was called to help with the investigation. The bomb squad, along with the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team, made a sweep of the entire adventure park to make sure no other devices were present. The park was closed for two days during the sweep.

CBS Denver

Investigators have determined that Barajas-Medina's actions were limited to the park. No ties were revealed between Barajas-Medina and Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park.