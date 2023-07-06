Watch CBS News
Mother sentenced after pleading guilty in 4-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death

A mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty in the death of her 4-year-old daughter. The child was found unresponsive at a truck stop in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, last July. 

Emma Staton Fountain Police

Investigators said the child, later identified as , Acelynn Staton-Contreras, had consumed fentanyl. She died despite first responders attempts to revive her. 

Her mother, Emma Staton, 25, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

A judge sentenced Staton to 27 years in prison and five years of parole. 

