Mother sentenced after pleading guilty in 4-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death
A mother has been sentenced after pleading guilty in the death of her 4-year-old daughter. The child was found unresponsive at a truck stop in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, last July.
Investigators said the child, later identified as , Acelynn Staton-Contreras, had consumed fentanyl. She died despite first responders attempts to revive her.
Her mother, Emma Staton, 25, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A judge sentenced Staton to 27 years in prison and five years of parole.
