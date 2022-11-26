Mother, boyfriend each held on $1 million bonds after child abuse arrests

A 29-year-old Colorado woman and her 41-year-old boyfriend are both facing child abuse charges after Western Slope police were notified of a two-year-old girl suffering "obvious" and severe, untreated injuries to her face and body.

Silt Police Department officers and Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies located the child in vehicle on Oct. 22 near Silt. They took "emergency custody" of the two-year-old and a sibling, according to a GCSO press release.

The child's mother, Desirae Jones, and Kurtis Kumar were in the vehicle with the two-year-old. Both were taken into custody.

Personnel from Colorado River Fire Rescue transported the injured child to the Grand River Health's emergency room in Rifle for immediate medical treatment and evaluation.

"The child was found to have multiple injuries including burns to her body and other injuries consistent with a violent physical assault," GCSO stated in its press release.

Desirae Jones (left) and Kurtis Kumar Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Both Jones and Kumar were jailed on three felony charges each: 1st Degree Assault Causing Disfigurement, Child Abuse Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Sexual Assault on a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust.

The pair are each still incarcerated on $1 million bonds. Kumar has a court hearing Dec. 1 while Jones has an appearance scheduled for Dec. 29.

The arrest affidavits in the case have been sealed, a clerk with the Garfield County Combined Courts told CBS4.

Online public records indicate both Jones and Kumar most recently lived in Rifle, Colorado.