Find mosquito spraying programs near you as West Nile is found in Colorado

Mosquitoes in at least two Colorado counties, Boulder and Weld, have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Some communities have already begun their mosquito spraying programs.

Those tests come from mosquitoes trapped in various areas around the county. Weld County says in addition to the positive tests, it has also seen an increase in Culex mosquitoes which carry West Nile. That count right now is above the five year average.

"The increasing hot weather and afternoon thundershowers have created favorable conditions for the Culex mosquito," Mark Lawley, WCDPHE Executive Director said in a news release.

Infected mosquitoes can transmit the virus to people by biting them. Most infections are mild but severe infections can cause encephalitis, meningitis, loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions and death.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include fever, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes. They generally appear three to 14 days after infection. Anyone with symptoms should see a health care provider.

A culex tarsalis mosquito nathistoc.bio.uci.edu

You can protect yourself by wearing insect repellants when you go outdoors. The state health department says ones with DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol provide the best protection.

Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn. Wear protective clothing in areas where you know there are mosquitos and spray clothes with repellent.

Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, that's one of reasons counties and municipalities spray to kill mosquitoes.

Spraying programs have begun across the state but are handled by county and local governments. If you want to find out more about what's happening in your county, you can find a list of county contacts through the CDPHE website.

More than 20 counties contract with VDCI to do their spraying programs. You can find a schedule of their work here.

On its website, CDPHE reports most human West Nile virus cases in Colorado are reported in August and September.