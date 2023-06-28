Mormon cricket infestation hits parts of Colorado

First, it was the miller moths now Mormon crickets are calling Colorado home. The insects are hatching on the Western Slope and waves of the reddish brown insects are marching down Colorado Highway 64.

They are searching for food and the farmers around Meeker, Maybell and Craig are looking for any way to stop the hoard from eating their crops and into their profits.

Close-Up Of A Mormon Cricket, Anabrus Simplex, In Idaho. MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images

Last week, parts of Nevada and Idaho were plagued with so-called Mormon crickets as the flightless, ground-dwelling insects migrate in massive bands. While Mormon crickets, which resemble fat grasshoppers, aren't known to bite humans, they give the appearance of invading populated areas by covering buildings, sidewalks and roadways, which has spurred officials to deploy crews to clean up cricket carcasses.

Colorado's infestation isn't so bad but Rio Blanco County is providing poisonous bait for the pests free of charge.