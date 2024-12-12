More than a dozen deadly motorcycle crashes in Denver in 2024, up 162% from year prior

So far in 2024, there have been 21 deadly motorcycle crashes in Denver. Around this time last year, there had been eight of the same nature. According to the Denver Police Traffic Investigations Unit, that's a 162% increase from the year before.

CBS

Earlier this year, Colorado passed a law to make things safer for motorcyclists. However, numbers indicate that, despite multiple efforts to keep riders safe, it's been a tough year.

"Every year, it gets worse," said Laurie Montoya, the president and founder of the BikerDown Foundation in Denver.

"I started it after watching several of my friends go down," Montoya recalled.

Marked by her own experience about a decade ago, she noticed that none of the 12 bikes she was riding with had a trauma kit. "We were blocking traffic," she said, realizing there were little to no resources for bikers involved in crashes or for families of those who passed away.

"I just began to see the need for somebody to help you navigate after an accident," Montoya said. Fifteen years later, her organization, BikerDown, serves as that helping hand for motorcyclists and their families. The organization also has chapters in Arizona, Florida and Las Vegas.

"Most families are not prepared for an accidental death, and I realize we're finding most people cannot afford that, so we are doing cremation."

The organization donates motorcycle urns to help ease the costs. It also assists survivors of crashes by providing legal, insurance and medical support.

"What I'm finding so sad is how many drivers and bikers don't have the right insurance," Montoya said. "Crashes are going to happen. Fatalities are going to happen, and people have to be prepared."

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure in Denver, some contributing factors for the higher number of deaths could be the warmer weather, which contributed to a longer riding season, and speed. DTI says it has multiple safety improvement projects underway, some completed this year, to slow vehicles down.

The foundation receives three to four help requests daily and has assisted 150 families just this year, including more than five deaths.

"It's very sad because motorcycling is freeing for many people. It's our church," Montoya said. "We just ask drivers to share the road. Don't let road rage get the best of you."