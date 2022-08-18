More e-bikes, scooters on the streets leads to increase in accidental fires

West Metro Fire Rescue says with more e-bikes and scooters on the streets, there are also more accidental fires.

CBS

That's because rechargeable and lithium-ion batteries can be fire hazards under certain conditions.

West Metro firefighters said there are ways to prevent fires by using only the included cord and power adapter, not charging near doors or exits and looking out for overheating, smells, changes in shape, color, leaks and strange noises.