More Black families planting new roots in military cities like Colorado Springs

Near the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains, sits U.S. Army veteran, Johnny Brown's home. The photos on the wall of his home, depict the roots Johnny and his wife Marsha have planted in the centennial state.

"The opportunity here in Colorado, compared to say for instance if they come from the south, the environment's different," Johnny told CBS News Colorado.

Johnny is originally from Florida and Marsha is from New Mexico. Marsha said for them, Colorado felt like the perfect place to settle.

CBS

"It wasn't too big, it wasn't too small, it was just kind of the right place," Marsha said.

After years of stints at military bases from Germany to Georgia, the Brown family chose Colorado Springs as their home. Johnny retired from the Army in 1994.

"I think for me, the environment in Miami, Florida-- we had the section of your Black neighborhood, your Hispanic neighborhood, your white neighborhood, your Jewish neighborhood and here in Colorado there was no division," Johnny said. "And so, I think for me that was the number one selling point."

CBS

Johnny and his family aren't the only ones. Many Black military families, with roots elsewhere, relocate and stay in cities like Colorado Springs where they find community on and off military bases, providing more opportunities such as jobs and good schools.

"We were tired of moving. We built many friendships here, learned new things like going mountain climbing," Day Grayson said. "Just learning a lot about Colorado, and we just decided to stay here."

Day's husband Colin retired from the army in 2018. The couple came to Colorado 12 years ago with their kids, and have now welcomed grandchildren. For Day, planting family roots here is something she is proud of.

CBS

"I've shown them something different," Day said. "We're doing something out of the box, and it's invigorating, you know, to do something that you've never done to get a different result."

And seeing more Black families plant roots in Colorado, makes a difference for communities surrounding military bases like Fort Carson. According to U.S. Census data, about 16.4% of the population within the Fort Carson boundaries are Black.

"Representation matters," said Maj. Travis j. Shaw with the U.S. Army-Fort Carson. "It's most definitely beneficial, and a driver of not only initiative, but also a driving factor for an individual to look at the top, and see someone that looks like them and that lets them know that 'hey there is opportunity.'"

For those like the Grayson and Brown families, that opportunity has allowed them to flourish and thrive. Taking a leap of faith that is allowing them and their families to grow.

"You can make home anywhere you want," Marsha said. "You just can't live in your shell. You have to get out and mingle with the people, get to know the people, get to know the place, and then you can build on that."