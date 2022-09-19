Watch CBS News
Moose dies after getting tangled in Keystone Ski Area snowmaking machine electrical cords

A bull moose died after getting tangled in snowmaking machine electrical cords at Keystone Ski Area. The animal died of "capture myopathy" which is defined by the National Library of Medicine as "inflicted stress and physical exertion that would typically occur with prolonged or short intense pursuit, capture, restraint or transportation of wild animals."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working with the resort to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. A wildlife officer will talk to the resort about options on hiding cords better. 

CPW said it appears to be an accident. 

