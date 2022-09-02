More roads in Cameron Peak Fire burn area reopen 2 years after fire

Nearly two years after the Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 208,000 acres southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass, some roads are reopening. Moody Hill and Bald Mountain roads have reopened.

An image of the Cameron Peak Fire near Beaver Creek and the South Fork of the Cache la Poudre River on Oct. 13, 2020. Colorado State University

The opening is being credited to volunteers and U.S. Forest Service staff helping clear fallen trees. Other roads remain closed for the time being.

Residents in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area are asked to watch out for falling trees, flood risks and heavy truck traffic. The Cameron Peak Fire was reported on Aug. 13, 2020. A total of 469 structures were impacted by the fire.

