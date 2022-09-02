Watch CBS News
Local News

More roads in Cameron Peak Fire burn area reopen 2 years after fire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

More roads in Cameron Peak Fire burn area reopen 2 years after fire
More roads in Cameron Peak Fire burn area reopen 2 years after fire 00:41

Nearly two years after the Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 208,000 acres southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass, some roads are reopening. Moody Hill and Bald Mountain roads have reopened. 

cameron-peak-fire.jpg
An image of the Cameron Peak Fire near Beaver Creek and the South Fork of the Cache la Poudre River on Oct. 13, 2020.  Colorado State University

The opening is being credited to volunteers and U.S. Forest Service staff helping clear fallen trees. Other roads remain closed for the time being. 

Residents in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area are asked to watch out for falling trees, flood risks and heavy truck traffic. The Cameron Peak Fire was reported on Aug. 13, 2020. A total of 469 structures were impacted by the fire.  

LINK: fs.usda.gov

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 5:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.