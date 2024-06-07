Watch CBS News
Colorado school enjoys new playground with help of the Denver Broncos Foundation

By Justin Adams

Aurora elementary school gets new playground thanks to nonprofit Kaboom, Denver Broncos Foundation
Students at Montview Elementary School in Aurora will soon be enjoying a new playground.

Community members, representatives from Aurora Public Schools, The Denver Broncos Foundation, and the non-profit KABOOM! came out bright and early on Wednesday to build the new playground.

KABOOM! says this is part of a nationwide effort to end play space inequity. Montview Elementary Principal, Joe Taylor, says the school had one of the oldest playgrounds in Aurora Public Schools.

"The playground is a source of pride for schools," Taylor said. "School buildings look similar so it means so much more to them.
KABOOM! approached Montview Elementary School about the plans to build the new playground in March and asked for the student's input on designing the new play space.

