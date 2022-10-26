Montbello neighborhood celebrates second phase of high school reconstruction

A big celebration took place in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Wednesday morning as Denver Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony at the campus of the new high school.

DPS had previously closed that campus and split up students into three different schools. The new high school will reunite all of the students attending those three schools.

"Right now you see dirt behind us, but in just a year and a half it will be this new beacon of hope for this community," said DPS School Board Director Auon'tai Anderson. "You will see students being able to play games on fields here, to swim in their pools here. To have an auditorium that doesn't have holes in their curtains here. We will be able to ensure that all our students will truly thrive."

This is the second phase of the reconstruction of the high school.