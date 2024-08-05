Jefferson County Public Health ready to roll out a new mobile clinic van in Colorado

Jefferson County Public Health is ready to roll out a new mobile clinic van that is the answer to the needs of county residents in more rural areas.

"We can just got and set up right on spot in a parking lot like this to be a force multiplier off site," said Director of Clinic Services Maxwell Johnson. "Being able to create an avenue for us to meet them where they were out is what drove us to invest in the clinic van in the first place."

So what does it do?

"We don't have to plug into other sources," explained nurse Eleanor Pullan. "We can just bring our vaccine fridge and it's pretty nice."

The van has its own solar power supply, allowing the clinic to run off its own power and get to harder-to-reach areas of the large county. Whether it's immunizations, health education at schools or other clinics providing services for individuals in crisis, the van has few, if any, places it can't go.

"We can set up these events and be fully functional on our own," Johnson said.

"We've been able to go to outreaches at Pride Events," said Pullan. "We've been able to go to festivals outside so we're able to reach communities we haven't been before. Before we would have to go to established communities with WiFi, electricity so it really allows us to go anywhere."

Community partners are already requesting use of the van which Jeffco public health is ready to provide.

"Everything can be loaded, go and set up," finished Johnson. "It's consistent and convenient for everybody and it's just been fantastic to the community."