2 killed in Mississippi National Guard helicopter crash

Two Mississippi National Guardsmen died after the helicopter they were in crashed Friday afternoon, the governor of Mississippi said.

The aircraft, an AH-64 Apache helicopter, crashed near Booneville, Mississippi, around 2 p.m. local time, the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Office said in a news release.

Safety crews were working with local authorities at the scene of the crash.

"Mississippi will always be grateful for their service and we will never forget them," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on social media.

Booneville is located in the northeast corner of the state near the Alabama and Tennessee borders.