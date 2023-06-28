Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous Alert: Shirelle Lucinda Begay last heard from more than 2 weeks ago

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released a Missing Indigenous Alert for Shirelle Lucinda Begay who was last heard from more than 2 weeks ago. Begay, 26, was last heard from in Denver on June 13 around noon.

Shirelle Lucinda Begay Denver Police

She is described as an Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. She is part of the Navajo Tribe. 

The CBI said she may be experiencing homelessness. 

Anyone with any additional information on the whereabouts of Begay is urged to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-3200. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

June 28, 2023

