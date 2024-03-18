Missing Indigenous Alert issued for Colorado 15-year-old Alecia Naomi Sandlian

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for Alecia Naomi Sandlian. The 15-year-old was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday.

Alecia was last seen in the 400 block of Timberline in Fort Collins. She is described as an Indigenous female from the Seminole tribe, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.

Alecia Naomi Sandlian CBI

Alecia wears glasses, has both ears pierced and also has a pierced nose. Alecia maybe experiencing a mental health crisis and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who has seen Alecia is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970.416.1985.