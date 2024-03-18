Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous Alert issued for Colorado 15-year-old Alecia Naomi Sandlian

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for Alecia Naomi Sandlian. The 15-year-old was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday.

Alecia was last seen in the 400 block of Timberline in Fort Collins. She is described as an Indigenous female from the Seminole tribe, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. 

missing-indigenous-naomi-copy.jpg
Alecia Naomi Sandlian  CBI

Alecia wears glasses, has both ears pierced and also has a pierced nose. Alecia maybe experiencing a mental health crisis and law enforcement is concerned for her safety. 

Anyone who has seen Alecia is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970.416.1985.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 12:16 PM MDT

