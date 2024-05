A Missing Indigenous Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Englewood on May 3. Investigators believe Eliana Garcia is still in the area.

Eliana Garcia CBI

She is described as of mixed race, Hispanic and Indigenous, and her tribal affiliation is Sioux. She is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that the teen will likely be wearing a black hoodie to black jacket.