Missing Indigenous Alert: Chasity Mueller missing out of Lakewood, possibly with a companion

Investigators are searching for an indigenous woman, who is now considered missing and in the company of a man.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Persons Alert for Chasity Mueller, 36, out of Lakewood on Tuesday. Her family last heard from her on May 3.

CBI

According to CBI, Mueller sent a text message to her family at 12 p.m. on the last day they heard from here. She is considered homeless in the Lakewood area.

It's unknown where Mueller was last seen or what she was wearing. She is described as having blonde hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Investigators say Mueller could be with a known companion, 34-year-old Vincent "Vinny" Ramirez. No image of Ramirez was shared in the Missing Indigenous Persons Alert. He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone who sees Mueller can call 911 or contact Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.