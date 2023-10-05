Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous Alert: Brianna Gonzales last seen Wednesday in Lakewood

By Jennifer McRae

A Missing Indigenous Alert has been issued for Brianna Gonzales. She was last seen on Wednesday in Lakewood. 

Gonzales is a 30-year-old female, 5-foot-1, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, with the Winnebago Tribal affiliation. She was last seen in the 6500 block of West 13th Avenue in Lakewood. She has an apple tattoo behind her ear, a Broncos tattoo on her forearm, "Tammy" tattoo on her forearm and "TLC" tattoo on her neck. 

Anyone who sees Gonzales is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 10:01 AM

