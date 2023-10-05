Missing Indigenous Alert: Brianna Gonzales last seen Wednesday in Lakewood

A Missing Indigenous Alert has been issued for Brianna Gonzales. She was last seen on Wednesday in Lakewood.

Gonzales is a 30-year-old female, 5-foot-1, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, with the Winnebago Tribal affiliation. She was last seen in the 6500 block of West 13th Avenue in Lakewood. She has an apple tattoo behind her ear, a Broncos tattoo on her forearm, "Tammy" tattoo on her forearm and "TLC" tattoo on her neck.

Please share this missing indigenous person alert for Brianna Gonzales. She was last seen Oct. 4 in Lakewood. If you see her, call Lakewood Police or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/etlA3Hf3En — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) October 5, 2023

Anyone who sees Gonzales is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.