Missing Indigenous 28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero last seen May 21
Authorities have issued a missing Indigenous person alert for Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero. The 28-year-old was last seen May 21 in the K-Land neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
He is described as an Indigenous male with brown eyes, black hair that is shaved and is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm and "Lil Low" on the outside of his hands.
If seen, please call the Colorado Springs Department at 719-444-7000.
