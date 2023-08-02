Missing Indigenous 28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero last seen May 21

Authorities have issued a missing Indigenous person alert for Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero. The 28-year-old was last seen May 21 in the K-Land neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero CBI

He is described as an Indigenous male with brown eyes, black hair that is shaved and is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm and "Lil Low" on the outside of his hands.

If seen, please call the Colorado Springs Department at 719-444-7000.