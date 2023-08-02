Watch CBS News
Missing Indigenous 28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero last seen May 21

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities have issued a missing Indigenous person alert for Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero. The 28-year-old was last seen May 21 in the K-Land neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

lorenzo-snowbird-lucero-cbi-missing-indigenous-alert-copy.jpg
  Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero CBI

He is described as an Indigenous male with brown eyes, black hair that is shaved and is 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm and "Lil Low" on the outside of his hands. 

 If seen, please call the Colorado Springs Department at 719-444-7000. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

