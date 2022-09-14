Missing golden retriever reunites with family after Fremont County deputies find dog with drone

Missing dog reunites with family after deputies find pet with drone

Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found a dog that had been missing for months. It happened earlier this week during a training mission with one of the agency's drones.

The deputies searched an area where Farah, the golden retriever, was lost several months ago after a car crash.

Within minutes, deputies spotted the dog using the drone's infrared camera.

Farah was then reunited with her family and returned home, and the sheriff's office team got some valuable search and rescue training done with the drone.