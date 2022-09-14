Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing golden retriever reunites with family after Fremont County deputies find dog with drone

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Missing dog reunites with family after deputies find pet with drone
Missing dog reunites with family after deputies find pet with drone 00:34

Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found a dog that had been missing for months. It happened earlier this week during a training mission with one of the agency's drones.

The deputies searched an area where Farah, the golden retriever, was lost several months ago after a car crash.

Within minutes, deputies spotted the dog using the drone's infrared camera.

Farah was then reunited with her family and returned home, and the sheriff's office team got some valuable search and rescue training done with the drone.

Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost...

Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Sunday, September 11, 2022
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 12:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.