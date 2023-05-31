Watch CBS News
Local News

Public asked to help find missing 15-year-old Sole Cantu, last seen 2 weeks ago in Centennial

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The public is being asked to help find a missing teen who was last seen in Centennial two weeks ago. Sole Cantu is 15 years old. 

She was last seen in Centennial on May 17. Sole is described as 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds, Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. 

sole-cantu-pic-sole-cantu-credit-national-ctr-for-missing-exploited-children.jpg
Sole Cantu National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes that Sole may stay in the local area and is urging anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely.

If you have any information about Sole or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 1-303-795-4711. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.