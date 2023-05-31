Public asked to help find missing 15-year-old Sole Cantu, last seen 2 weeks ago in Centennial

The public is being asked to help find a missing teen who was last seen in Centennial two weeks ago. Sole Cantu is 15 years old.

She was last seen in Centennial on May 17. Sole is described as 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds, Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sole Cantu National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes that Sole may stay in the local area and is urging anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to come forward to help bring her home safely.

If you have any information about Sole or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 1-303-795-4711.