Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell, of Boulder, located safely in Thornton

Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing since Sept. 30, was found Monday evening.

She's being medically evaluated now. Investigators believe she ran away from home, but don't know details as to what happened while she was missing.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the news Monday evening in a news conference.

No other details could be released Monday evening, due to Chloe's age and privacy concerns, Herold said.

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said at that same conference that they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they did not believe Chloe was abducted, and that the department followed the law as it pertains to Amber Alerts.

He said that police were confident that she was alive and not in harm's way. They say they have no evidence that she was being held against her will.

On Sept. 30, Chloe went to the Boulder High School football game at the school. Her parents say she was seen on the Boulder Creek Trail soon after, walking possibly intoxicated with two older men, her dad said; too old to be in high school.

Her parents have since posted fliers around town, begging any witnesses to come forward with information. Boulder Police got involved about eight days after Chloe was first reported missing.