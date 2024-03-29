Miss America, Miss Colorado bring girl power to Northglenn elementary students

Students at Leroy Elementary School in Northglenn got a lesson in girl power from Miss America Madison Marsh and Miss Colorado Sarah Swift. Marsh is a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force, and graduated from the Air Force Academy with a degree in astrophysics. Sarah Swift is from Castle Pines and went to Valor Christian High School. She stepped into the role of Miss Colorado when Marsh was crowned Miss America.

CBS

Today they made a join appearance at Leroy Elementary School where they talked to the students about the significance of being a woman and serving their communities. The women emphasized service, sisterhood, and scholarship.

"You really can do whatever you set your mind to. There was nothing... there was nobody that could have told me, 'No' besides myself. If there was something that i wanted to do, you could go for it. There's a place for you in our Air Force. There's a place for you in every workspace that you can imagine," Marsh told CBS News Colorado.

Once both women complete their terms under the crown, they plan to return to school and continue to serve their community.