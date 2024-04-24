Watch CBS News
Student may have had weapon in backpack at Milliken Middle School in Northern Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

The principal of a middle school in Northern Colorado says they are working with police after receiving a report that a student brought a weapon to school in their backpack.

Milliken Middle School is in Milliken, which is located to the southwest of Greeley in Weld County.

The principal says administrators at the school plan to take appropriate disciplinary measures.

An email was sent to parents about the situation and it included the statement that "At no time were our students or staff in any danger."

It went on to read: "We will work closely with local police any time there is a potential threat to any of our schools."

April 24, 2024

