Miles Tovar arrested after 9 months on the run, 3 years after Breckenridge roommate murder

The man wanted for killing his roommate in 2019 is finally in custody nearly three years after the murder and 9 months on the run. Miles Fernando Tovar was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Tovar, 38, was wanted by Breckenridge police in connection to the death of his roommate Brendan Rye in 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 3 for manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment.

Miles Tovar US Marshals

Breckenridge police reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) for help locating and apprehending Tovar. COVOTF adopted the case 6 days later on Feb. 9, and began aggressively pursuing leads on Tovar's whereabouts in Colorado, Florida, California, Maine, and New York.

Investigators said that Tovar had been making significant efforts to avoid apprehension and conceal his whereabouts to authorities.

On Monday evening, deputy US Marshals in the Bridgeport, Connecticut office received a call from a male who told them he was with Tovar and that Tovar had told him he was wanted by the US Marshals and wanted to turn himself in. Deputies arranged to meet the man claiming to be Tovar at the Brien McMahon Federal Building in Bridgeport.

Brendan Rye Breckenridge Police Department

Once there, deputies confirmed his identity and took him into custody where he was turned over to the Bridgeport Police Department to await his court appearance on the Summit County arrest warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Colorado as of Tuesday.

"I'd like to thank the Marshals Service for helping us take this case one step closer to justice for Mr. Rye and his family," said Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird in a statement. "The pressure put on by the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service undoubtedly influenced the suspect's decision to do the right thing and turn himself in to answer to these charges. In a small town like Breckenridge, we don't have resources to conduct a nationwide search for a suspect. The partnership the Marshals Service maintains with local law enforcement agencies and the dedication they show to their mission is crucial to our success."