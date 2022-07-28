Mile High United Way ready to help hundreds of families get ready for back to school
The National Retail Federation says families expect to spend almost $900 this year on back-to-school supplies - up $200 from five years ago. Shelling out that much is not feasible for many, including the 42% of Colorado families who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
This weekend, the Mile High United Way will host a back-to-school drive to help alleviate the stress for about 500 families.
Find more information about how to donate the drive.
