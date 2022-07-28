Mile High United Way ready to help hundreds of families get ready for back to school

The National Retail Federation says families expect to spend almost $900 this year on back-to-school supplies - up $200 from five years ago. Shelling out that much is not feasible for many, including the 42% of Colorado families who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Thank you, @Crocs for sponsoring the event and for donating your time today! We still have volunteer slots left to help with distribution! Learn more at: https://t.co/5J1dCe1AeB#backtoschool #education #schoolsupplies — Mile High United Way (@UnitedWayDenver) July 27, 2022

This weekend, the Mile High United Way will host a back-to-school drive to help alleviate the stress for about 500 families.

Find more information about how to donate the drive.