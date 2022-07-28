Watch CBS News
Local News

Mile High United Way ready to help hundreds of families get ready for back to school

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The National Retail Federation says families expect to spend almost $900 this year on back-to-school supplies - up $200 from five years ago. Shelling out that much is not feasible for many, including the 42% of Colorado families who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

This weekend, the Mile High United Way will host a back-to-school drive to help alleviate the stress for about 500 families.

Find more information about how to donate the drive.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.