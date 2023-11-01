Watch CBS News
Mile High Tree set to return in Denver for 5th season

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Mile High Tree is returning to Denver for its fifth year. 

Mile-High-DA-01-concatenated-195309_frame_6026.jpg
CBS

The 110-foot-tall immersive holiday light fixture is set to return Nov. 17 and will be shining through Dec. 31. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There will also be a special ball drop-style countdown beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. 

The tree consists of 60,000 LED lights and is known as the largest installation in North America. The Mile High Tree was created by ILMEX Illumination, a globally decorative lighting production company in Spain.

The tree is free to visit and will be located at the Civic Center Park. The annual lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. 

The showing is presented by Xcel Energy and Xfinity.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 2:52 PM MDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

