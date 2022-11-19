Mile High Tree lights up downtown Denver for 4th year

The Mile High Tree is lighting up downtown Denver for its fourth year. The 110-foot-tall immersive holiday fixture was lit up in a special ceremony with CBS News Colorado's very own Mekialaya White on Friday evening.

The CBS News at 4 p.m. anchor was joined by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and President & CEO of VISIT DENVER Richard Scharf as they plugged in the tree for the season. The celebration was presented by XCEL Energy & Xfinity.

Copter4 flew over the ceremony which showed a bird's eye view of the tree as it cycled through the different lights.

The Mile High Tree will be lit up through Dec. 31 and will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It consists of 60,000 LED lights and is known as the largest installation in North America. The Mile High Tree was created by ILMEX Illumination, a globally decorative lighting production company located in Spain.

The Mile High Tree is free to the public and is located at the Civic Center Park. During the times the tree is lit, visitors will enjoy a selection of festive and diverse songs timed to the tree's exciting light displays. The programs start every 15 minutes.