Semi-pro women's football team Mile High Blaze wins national championship

Colorado has another team of champions. The Mile High Blaze, Denver's semi-pro women's football team, was crowned national champions of the Women's Football Alliance Saturday night.

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the Mile High Blaze had their own chance at greatness, and only the Derby City Dynamite could have gotten in the way.

After trading off scores in the first half, the Blaze stayed on top, winning 21-20. For quarterback Kimberly Santisteven, the final snap of the game was a moment eight years in the making.

"After all that work, after all that time and sweat and tears, finally we did it," Santisteven said.

This marks the first national championship in Mile High Blaze history. The semi pro women's football team includes teens, mothers and daughters, and a running back in her 50s, none of whom are paid to play.

"They pay team dues, they pay for their own uniforms, they pay for their own equipment," said head coach Rob Sandlin.

8 years in, Sandlin, who has coached the sport at various levels, is still in awe of the dedication his players show each and every day.

"It's just absolutely wonderful to watch how passionate they've been about the game, just how much they love sport," he said.

It's a love that's also becoming contagious, as the team continues to add more women interested in playing football. Almost a decade ago, there were only 8 women on the team, and this season, more than 35 women suited up.

"It's growing, and it feels good to know that it's going in the right direction," Santisteven said.

For Santisteven, this championship further validates that. The veteran will take a few weeks off before she and her teammates begin their pursuit of a second title in a row.

"It's passion," she said. "I'd do it every other day for those girls, because not only is it for myself, but it's for future generations to play."