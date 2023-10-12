Mikko Rantanen shines in Colorado Avalanche win, becomes third player in NHL history to have at least 4 points in consecutive season openers

Mikko Rantanen scored more than anyone on the Avalanche roster last season, and he is off to a hot start one game into the new season.

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche passes the puck with pressure from Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings during the second period. Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

On Wednesday night the Finnish forward led the Avs to victory over the Los Angeles Kings, scoring two of Colorado's 5 goals and assisting on two others.

Rantanen also recorded four points in last year's season opener. It's only the third time in NHL history that a player has had at least four points in consecutive season openers. The only other players to do it were Peter Stastny (Avalanche, 1987 and 1988) and Syd Howe (Detroit, 1943 and 1944).

Rantanen's first goal happened in the second period at Crypto.com Arena when he beat Kings goalie Cam Talbot top shelf on a wrist shot from a tight angle inside the left faceoff circle that went in near the far post. His second goal came in the third when he redirected Jack Johnson's shot from the blue line into the net.

"Just excited I guess. I missed some of camp so I was just excited to play," Rantanen said. "Playing with good players helps also."

After recording their 5-2 victory, the Avs will now travel to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday night.