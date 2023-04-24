Mike Johnston's rival Leslie Herod backs him for Denver Mayor

Mike Johnston received the endorsement in the race for Denver mayor from formal rival State Representative Leslie Herod. Herod came in fifth in the April election for Denver's mayor. The runoff election between Johnston and Kelly Brough is Tuesday, June 6th.

"We are the most closest aligned in values," Herod said. Johnston introduced her outside Denver's City-County building today, He called her a friend. "She's been an outstanding trailblazer ... with a lifetime of service," Johnston said of Herod. Herod said, "It's about who is the right candidate for the job. And right now, for Denver today, today's Denver's needs, it's Mike."

State Rep. Leslie Herod stands behind Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston in Civic Center Park CBS News Colorado

"I am proud to be endorsing Mike Johnston to be Denver's next mayor," Herod went on to say, "I've always said that Denver was ready to take on transformational change." She said Johnston is that person. Herod said Johnston was the right person to take on key issues, "We know the issues Denver is facing right now: be it affordable housing, homelessness or making sure our communities are safe." She said he will be the person who will help get homeless into housing and not get them arrested.

Johnston praised Herod for bring about innovators and many different voices to the city. The two differ on safe use injection sites. Both did not say if Herod would take a position in a Johnston administration.