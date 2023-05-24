Faith-based organizations mobilize again to help migrants in Denver

As five shelters house more than 1,200 migrants who have made their way to Denver, faith-based organizations are mobilizing to help at the city's request.

At Temple Emanuel in Denver, the signs are back out, and donations are piling up for the second time in nearly five months. It's an effort associate Rabbi Emily Hyatt helped lead once before, and now, she and the rest of the Jewish community hope to step up again.

"If we can help, we have to help, so we will," Hyatt said.

Earlier this year, the city called on faith-based groups as the first wave of migrants arrived in Denver. In those bitterly cold months, volunteers at Temple Emanuel, along with others from Colorado's Jewish community, gathered and packed more than five thousand boxes of winter clothing and other supplies.

"I think we were able to make a pretty big difference," Hyatt said.

CBS Colorado's Conor McCue interviews Rabbi Emily Hyatt. CBS

According to Hyatt, the needs are much different this spring as a new wave of migrants arrives. They're now one of many groups collecting food, water, and hygiene products to give to people as they arrive.

"Here's a Ziploc baggie with snacks, non-perishable snacks, with bottles of water, with electrolytes in it and here is a baggie with a travel toothpaste and a travel toothbrush and a bar of soap, and those are things you need to regain your humanity," she said.

CBS

This Monday, Temple Emanuel began its new campaign, and the next morning the city collected a truckload.

"We very much appreciate the support they're offering in this time of need," said Ryan Jeffers, a spokesperson with the City and County of Denver's Emergency Operations Center.

They'll now keep collecting and packing for weeks to come, acting on their faith by helping strangers in need.

"We know what it feels like to be strangers, and we know what it feels like to have someone reach out a hand and say, 'it's ok, I've got your back,'" Hyatt said.

CBS

Temple Emanuel and its partners will be collecting donations here on Monday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. You can find a full list of items to donate here.

According to the city, the number one thing you can donate is money, and you can do so through the Newcomers Fund. You can also learn more about the migrant support effort here.