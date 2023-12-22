Michigan man arrested, accused of exploiting underage teen victim in online relationship in Colorado

A man has been arrested in Michigan, accused of exploiting an underage teenage victim in an online relationship in Garfield County. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office began investigating in November 2022.

Timothy Scott Beals Michigan State Police

The suspect, Timothy Scott Beals, was using cell phone applications, according to Garfield County investigators. They coordinated with Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit for the investigation.

Beals, 40, of Clare, Michigan was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in court on Dec. 21 and his bond set at $50,000.

Additional Information from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office:

The GCSO would like to remind anyone who uses the various phone applications and computers to communicate with people they have never met to be cautious. In particular, parents should be aware of what sites their minor children are frequenting. Today's computer crimes include not only sexual exploitation and blackmail but can often lead to financial scams, developed to compromise your assets and/or steal your identity.