Sign from beloved Michelle's ice cream shop missing from storage

The search is on for a piece of history from downtown Colorado Springs. A neon sign for Michelle's, a once-beloved ice cream and chocolate shop, has disappeared from storage.

Michelle's opened in the spot on Tejon in 1954 but closed in the early 2000s. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority originally took the sign when another business moved into the spot, hoping to restore it.

"It is a big bright sign that says Michelle's. It is just another one of those things that makes it different and special than just seeing a sign popping up on the side of the road for another chain restaurant," said Carrie Simison with the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership. "What we're really hoping is that someone has seen it in someone's backyard and they'll help us get it back."

There is a $1,000 reward for the return of the sign. It is suspected that the sign disappeared in late November.