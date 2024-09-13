Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes surprise visit to famous Colorado bookstore

Author and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a social post Friday sharing her surprise Colorado visit to the Tattered Cover bookstore on Colfax Avenue. She signed copies of her books "The Light We Carry" and "Becoming."

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

In the post she remarks the last time she was in the Denver area was in 2018 and asked two young girls she met at the time to reach out.

"If you guys are out there, give me an update, Rowyn and Celiste, on how you guys are doing," she asked.

As she prepared to sign books at the Tattered Cover, she also had a request of readers.

"If anybody goes to the Tattered Cover bookstore and finds them, let us know. Let us know that you actually received one of the signed copies of the book of 'The Light We Carry.'"



While in Denver, I stopped by the @TatteredCover Book Store and signed some copies of #TheLightWeCarry. I’ve enjoyed doing these surprise bookstore visits throughout the year – and this time I decided to bring some folks from my team along with me!



Which bookstore should I stop… pic.twitter.com/hLvPSayuaF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 13, 2024

And when Obama was done with the surprise signing, she checked out the fiction section of the store, getting some advice from the staff who is always ready to offer reading suggestions.

She even talked with other customers in the store before heading out with some final thoughts.

"Hopefully the next time I talk to you, maybe it'll be somewhere it'll be somewhere in the country at a bookstore near you. Until then, you guys be good. And remember to vote. Vote. Vote."