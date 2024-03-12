Watch CBS News
Brothers Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter face off against each other on the court in an NBA game for first time

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Michael Porter Jr. has seen his younger brother Jontay on opponents' benches before in NBA games, but he had never had a chance to go 1-on-1 against him on the court during a pro game until this week. The brothers faced off against each other when the Toronto Raptors played the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday night.  

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter defends in the first half at Ball Arena on Monday. David Zalubowski / AP

In 2021 MPJ and the Denver Nuggets played the Memphis Grizzlies and Jontay got a few minutes on the court for Memphis at the very end of the game. But on Monday night, Jontay -- now on Toronto -- saw extended playing time and there were several brother vs. brother moments.

Jontay scored a career-high 14 points in the game. Denver wound up defeating Toronto 125-119.

"I was really happy for Jontay," Porter Jr. said. "Not only him being out there but also the way he played. It was a special moment being out there together."

After the game, the Porter brothers exchanged jerseys.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 10:49 AM MDT

